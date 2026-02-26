Nation needs to let go of colonial mindset to become global leader: CP Radhakrishnan in Srinagar

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the prime minister gave a call for all the scientists of the country to develop a vaccine for the epidemic.

"How many of us believed in it? But we found the best vaccination, and it has worked very well for the entire humanity,” he added.

The vice president further said that the same vaccination has been researched and developed by the most well-developed Western economies, but all of them were running behind on how to patent it so that they can sell it for a very high price.

“Yes, a unit of vaccination can be sold for USD 7,500, but how can a poor man afford that?" he added.

He said Indian innovations are widely accepted by the Western world as well. "So the whole world is open for you now, it is your initiative, it is your interest. It is your enthusiasm, and your hard work is going to put you at the top of the world," he added.

Radhakrishnan said recently the central government has approved the development and expansion of the Srinagar International Airport, at an estimated cost of over Rs 1600 crores.

"It was mentioned by our chief minister, Omar Abdullah, that tourism is to be expanded, but it has to be expanded without affecting the ecosystem of our great state," he said.

The Chenab rail bridge across the river is a marvel, being the highest railway bridge, he added.

"There are many other infrastructure projects which send out a bigger message. These projects are more than engineering achievements. They are the instruments of social harmony. When places are connected, people are connected. And when people are connected, hearts are closely connected," he said.

The vice president said these initiatives also create new opportunities for the youth, like the ones graduating today.

"PM special scholarship schemes for students of Jammu and Kashmir act as a great opportunity, aspiration, and national integration by enabling students to study in institutions across the country," he said.

Urging students to stay away from drugs, Radhakrishnan said, “Your parents are depending on you that you will take care of them in their old age....They want you to be successful in your life.”

Every religion treats narcotics as the most sinful product, so keep away from drugs, he added.

“Advise your friends, family members, and whoever you are meeting, to stay away from drug use," he said.

The vice president also advised the youth to be mindful of social media usage. "This has to be controlled. Social media will not help you to come out more successful in your life. Everything should have its own limits," he said.

Radhakrishnan said he wanted to tell the students three lines: "Three lines I want to tell you. Mera Kashmir nahi, tumhara Kashmir nahi, Hamara Kashmir. That is what I want from all of you."