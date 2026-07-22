Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak support protesting students, slam police action

His wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah also came out in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, saying they were ready to be with the students whenever they call.

Naseeruddin Shah, who lashed out at the government, urged students to continue their fight.

"Right now, my heart is aching, and I am also boiling with anger to see how our kids are being meted out injustice by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and know that you will face consequences for you actions one day for sure," he said.

The 76-year-old said he had completed two different courses on acting from the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India and always considered students his best teachers.

"To the children, I want to say that don't lose courage as sympathies of many are with you. There are many who are with you, keep fighting. I have always had hope with the youth of my country and it has only grown stronger now. You keep fighting your battle, we all are with you. And to the rulers of this country, I just want to say this, 'sab yaad rakha jaayega' (everything will be remembered)," he said.

Ratna Shah recalled the Eklavya story she heard first in her childhood to press home her point.

"I was shocked... what kind of guru would ask a child, his student, for his entire future. My elders at the time told me that the story is not about the teacher, but about the student and his devotion to his teacher, his determination to learn something and his sacrifice. I agreed but never completely came to terms with it.

"Now, I know what kind of teacher he was and how such teachers are around us. We are talking about becoming 'Vishwaguru' but we cannot even connect with our students. Wow, what kind of teacher are you. We want children to sacrifice their future so that some people in power are saved," she said.

