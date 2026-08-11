NASA invites India to join Moon Base mission

The project named Moon Base mission is aimed at setting up a permanent habitat for astronauts to live, work, and explore through a series of crewed and uncrewed missions.

According to the US space agency, the aim of the project is to unlock new scientific discoveries, and prepare for future deep space exploration.

India and the US explored expanding their space cooperation at a meeting of their Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG) held in Bengaluru last week.

"The NASA invited ISRO to join its Moon Base programme, building on the two countries' partnership under the Artemis Accords," according to a joint press statement.