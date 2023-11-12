Narendra Modi wishes for joy, health and prosperity to all on Diwali

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave his best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone. in a post on social media app X, the Prime Minister posted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."

देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

In an earnest expression of delight, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday had acknowledged the nation's radiant celebration of Diwali, emphasising the vivid illumination in every household attributed to the government's public welfare schemes. Renowned celebrities and influencers across India resonated with the PM's #VocalForLocal movement, lending their support and leveraging their social media platforms to amplify and encourage local vendors and manufacturers.



Several influential figures took to social media to echo PM Modi's initiative, promoting the idea of Vocal for Local and supporting Indian entrepreneurship. Their messages on X highlighted the essence of supporting the 'Made in India' movement, urging their followers to encourage and appreciate local talents and products. These efforts resonated with the PM's intent to create awareness and appreciation for local products, aiming to empower and embolden the spirit of indigenous businesses.

PM Modi's acknowledgement stands as a testament to the profound impact of these government schemes, elevating the Diwali spirit and affirming the government's commitment to local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the overall economy. Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12). The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance.

In a remarkable feat on Saturday, Ayodhya set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location.