Nandini milk price to go up by Rs 2 from tomorrow; govt, oppn spar over price hike

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday announced a hike in milk prices with effect from June 26, which has led to the opposition holding the government responsible for the price hike while the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation says it had nothing to do with KMF's independent decision.

The rise in milk prices comes days after the Karnataka government hiked sales tax on fuel, following which petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre in the state.

While the price of milk has been increased, KMF said the quantity too would be raised by 50 ml.

"As it is the current harvest season, the storage of milk in all district milk unions is increasing every day and the current storage is close to one crore litres. In this background, the price of each packet is being increased by Rs 2 with an additional 50 ml of milk being given to the consumers only for each half liter (500ML) and one liter (1000ML) packets," KMF said in a statement.

Currently, the 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini costs Rs 22. With this hike, the 550 ml packet will now cost Rs 24. Similarly, the 1000 ml (1 litre) packet was priced at Rs 42 and will now be sold as 1,050 ml at Rs 44.

Prices will go up for other categories of milk as well under the Nandini brand.

The decision to hike milk prices has drawn sharp reactions, with the opposition parties attacking the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that that the milk prices have been hiked by KMF and not by the government.

"I don't know, I will speak to them (KMF)... Milk prices have been hiked by the KMF, not the government. After looking at the situation in other states they do it... As far as I know compared to other states milk prices in our state is less," he told to reporters here.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has increased the milk price to "celebrate the anniversary of the Emergency".

"If you (Siddaramaiah) have even an iota of compassion for the poor and middle class people, then withdraw the milk price hike order immediately," he said, directing his comments at the chief minister.

"You (Siddaramaiah) have increased the price of milk in just 13 months after coming to power. Last year in August, the price of milk was increased by Rs 3 and now it has been increased by Rs 2.

"The poor and middle class people of the state are already distressed by the increase in petrol diesel prices and skyrocketing prices of vegetables. In such a situation, you have put more burden on them," he posted on social media platform X.

BJP Karnataka unit President B Y Vijayendra stated that the latest decision to hike milk prices will badly affect the poor and struggling families who are already facing a daunting task in making ends meet.

"Soon after the Lok Sabha election result, there was a cry from Congress MLAs to rollback the guarantees to avenge their loss. Finally, this is how the Congress government is exacting revenge on the poor citizens for voting against them.

"@INCKarnataka govt seems to be in a mad hurry to hike the price of every essential commodity to inflict the maximum pain on the voters. @BJPKarnataka will fight every inch against the anti-people decisions of this government," he posted on X.

The Janata Dal (Secular) too criticised the move and alleged sarcastically that on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Emergency, the Karnataka Congress government has given a "bumper gift" to the people.

"Will the benefit of this price rise go to milk producers or will it go to KMF? The guarantee (schemes) is the cause for the price rise," the party posted on X.