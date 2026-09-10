Nandan Nilekani, Zerodha founders, CM Shivakumar's mother figure in Karnataka SIR notice list

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's mother, Gowramma, has also been flagged for a "self-name mismatch" in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, as per reports.

While Nilekani's family, including his wife and children, has been flagged as "unmapped with last SIR (2002 rolls)", Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath and their mother Revathi Kamath have been reportedly flagged for a "parents name mismatch" in the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency.

However, authorities said prominent persons and VIPs would not be inconvenienced by the verification process and officials would visit them to complete the required formalities. Although notices were generated, authorities have not served it to them, in several such cases.

Similarly notices generated for Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao over a name-related mismatch and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar as his name was not mapped with the 2002 rolls, were not served.