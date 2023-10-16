NaMo App will go long way in furthering our democratic spirit: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the NaMo App will go a long way in furthering democratic spirit. "NaMo App has a very interesting section which will go a long way in furthering our democratic spirit. It will enable an easy way to deepen connect with your local MP, facilitate engagement with the MP and also help to participate in various activities being organised," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"From interesting cultural programmes to vibrant sporting tournaments, it will be easier for MPs and their constituents to connect," he added.

PM Modi launched the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App'. The application is a one-stop destination for knowing about all the latest day-to-day activities of the Prime Minister. The app brings all the latest information and updates about the Prime Minister.

The application provides 9 different 'Seva Activities' for which the users can upload images.

The 'NaMo' app also enables users to make micro-donations in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 100 towards any central initiative of their liking. These include 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Kisan Seva'.