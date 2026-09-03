NALSAR row: BCI lacks power to regulate students' conduct, says SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while dealing with the controversy arising out of the BCI's action against students of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law over their objections to the CJI’s proposed participation in the university's convocation.

It set aside two notifications issued by the BCI in connection with the NALSAR row, even though both were withdrawn within hours of their issuance following widespread criticism.

The bench made it clear that the BCI could not exercise regulatory control over students before they became advocates and came within the statutory framework governing the legal profession.

It said any action against students for their conduct was a matter for the educational institution concerned to consider under its own rules and regulations.