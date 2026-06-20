Nagpur student allotted Abu Dhabi centre for NEET re-test, allege kin; NTA says it was chosen by him

The NTA maintained that the candidate had changed the exam centre to Abu Dhabi using his credentials.

The student - Abdulla Talib - had given preference to Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara centres for the examination, his father Dr Mohammed Talib said.

"Yesterday, when we downloaded the examination card, we were shocked to see the examination centre allotted in Abu Dhabi in UAE. Subsequently, we raised a complaint about it with the NTA, which assured us that the correction will be done by 4 pm on Saturday," he said.