Nagaland Police bust narcotics network that distributed cocaine through delivery services, arrest 5

Investigation found that the network used a structured network of suppliers, handlers and delivery agents.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest the network operated in an organised manner, with defined roles covering procurement, payment layering, inter-state transportation, courier-based delivery and local distribution.

The arrested accused were identified as Tohuka Sema alias Toka (35), alleged to be a major cocaine supplier based in Dimapur; Yeka Awomi (30), who was apprehended in Pune, Biresh Kumar (22) and Akhtar Hussain (35), who were apprehended in Delhi, and Swantheiba Inkah (25), alleged to have acted as a delivery agent facilitating the movement of the narcotics.

Police said two other accused, currently believed to be outside Nagaland, were at large and efforts were underway to arrest them.