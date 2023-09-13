Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against UCC

KOHIMA: After the Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the State to be exempted from the purview of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the proposed law would “pose a threat” to the State’s customary laws, social practices and religious practices.

The members of the Assembly, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had on Monday strongly opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the House on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution against the proposed law.

After the Chief Minister moved the resolution against UCC, the House unanimously adopted it urging that the state be completely exempted from the purview of the proposed UCC.

"Whereas the apparent objective of the UCC is to have a single law on personal matters such as marriage and divorce, custody and guardianship, adoption and maintenance, succession and inheritance, and our view is that UCC would pose a threat to the customary laws, and social and religious practices, which would be in danger of encroachment in the event of imposition of UCC...,” Rio said.

He further said that the government of Nagaland, through a Cabinet decision, had submitted its views on the subject to the Law Commission on July 4, conveying its opposition to UCC on the grounds of the unique history of Nagaland and the constitutional guarantee given under Article 371 (A).

“In the consultative meeting with various stakeholders on the UCC organised by the state government on September 1, the representatives of various tribal hohos and organisations had expressed their strong resentment and objection to the idea of having a UCC,” Rio said.

He added that Article 371(A) provides for the protection of the religious and social practices of the Nagas. On June 14, the 22nd Law Commission solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which had been a hot topic that had polarised opinions over the last 4 years, hit the forefront yet again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of uniform legislation at a recent address.

PM Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement the UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi said while addressing booth-level workers in Bhopal.