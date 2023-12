Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda has removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.

A former Lok Sabha MP, Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.

The BJP's decision came on Tuesday, coinciding with Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.