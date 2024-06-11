N Chandrababu Naidu poised to lead Andhra Pradesh once again

HYDERABAD: In a significant political development, legislators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janasena, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are slated to convene in Vijayawada on Tuesday to formally elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the state assembly.

Subsequent to this critical meeting, key figures from the NDA will present their proposal to appoint Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, reliable TDP sources have confirmed. The scheduled date for Naidu's oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister is June 12, set for 11.27 am at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside several cabinet ministers is anticipated to grace the swearing-in ceremony, marking a significant endorsement from the national leadership. A TDP spokesperson indicated that some leaders from Janasena and BJP may also take their oaths alongside Naidu, decisions likely to be finalized by Tuesday night. This political event comes on the heels of the NDA securing a landslide victory in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, achieving a majority of 164 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats.