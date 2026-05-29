MVA finalises seat-sharing for Maharashtra council polls; Congress gets 8 of 17 seats

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the MVA, which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), reached a consensus on all 17 seats.

Congress will contest Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Dharashiv and Nagpur (where a byelection is being held), he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest six seats: Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded and Nashik. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP will contest Pune, Thane and Sangli-Satara, Sapkal said.

The ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance has yet to announce its seat-sharing formula.