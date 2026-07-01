Mutton shortage clouds Kashmiri weddings, traders blame Punjab

Weddings in Kashmir are incomplete without Wazwan, a traditional multi-course meat-based meal, acting as the ultimate culinary centrepiece in the celebrations. Around 500 kilogrammes of mutton and 150 kilogrammes of chicken are consumed at an average Kashmiri wedding, while more than a tonne of mutton is used at the lavish ones.

Traders say that the alleged levy has dampened the wedding fervour in the Valley.

"We are facing an acute shortage of mutton due to the problems created by the Punjab government. If this situation continues, I will not be able to supply livestock to my clients in this wedding season," Altaf Ganaie, a mutton dealer from Budgam, told PTI.

Ganaie claimed that if the impasse is not resolved within the next 15 days, he will incur losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees.