Mutilated bodies of 2 missing youths found in Manipur, protesters clash with police

Following the discovery of the bodies, protesters alleging that the youths were abducted and killed by "Naga militants" clashed with security forces in the Kangpokpi district headquarters.

Security forces baton-charged the agitators who were protesting in front of the SP office and also used tear gas to disperse the mob, officials said.

The agitators claimed that a few of them received injuries in the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the killing of the two youths.