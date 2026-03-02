Must move beyond BRCA-only testing : 1 in 4 breast cancer patients in India carry inherited risk variant

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Cancer, underscore the urgent need to move beyond BRCA-only testing and adopt broader multi-gene or exome-based germline screening tailored to India’s population.

The study analysed germline DNA from 479 unselected breast cancer patients, with samples sourced from the National Cancer Tissue Biobank at IIT-M. It now forms part of the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas, India's largest open-source cancer genome data resource.

Researchers examined 97 cancer susceptibility genes, including BRCA1, BRCA2 and 15 genes involved in the homologous recombination repair pathway. Variants were classified using internationally accepted ACMG/AMP guidelines, and findings were compared with global datasets to identify Indian- and South Asian-specific patterns.