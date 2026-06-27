Muslim woman panchayat member performs last rites of Hindu man in Kerala

She said the matter was brought to her attention by a ward member. Based on that, she informed the District Collector and the District Medical Officer and, with the help of volunteers of a local charitable foundation, shifted him to the hospital after providing him with primary care.

"We had initially planned to shift him to the trust-run old age home. But his health condition was very serious, and he was diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer. So we admitted him to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital," she said.

After Narayanan died, the local police informed his relatives, but they were unwilling to claim the body, she said. They, however, authorised Iqbal to receive the body and perform the funeral rites.