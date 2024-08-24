'Musical chair' among Cong leaders in Karnataka to replace Siddaramaiah: BJP leader Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday said discussions are on within the ruling Congress about replacement for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and a "musical chair" was going on among senior leaders and ministers within the party, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, for the top job.

The BJP leader's comments have come amidst reports that the Congress is said to have discussed the possibility of a leadership change in Karnataka, depending on future developments surrounding the threat of an investigation looming over Siddaramaiah, following the Governor granting sanction for prosecution against him.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, and several senior ministers met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, and held discussions.

"We have never said we will dislodge this government. We have not contacted or met any MLAs. Which Congress MLA have we met? Things are happening in their own party (Congress). I'm seeing it daily in newspapers and television media, there is a musical chair going on," Ashoka said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "D K Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed Khan, K J Gerorge (all ministers), also Kharge's (Mallikarjun Kharge) name has come into picture out of nowhere -- all of them are going around like a musical chair."

"There is confusion within their party (Congress). The most important subject of discussion among Congress MLAs is who should replace Siddaramaiah. There is no such discussion (to dislodge govt) in BJP. Let whoever becomes (CM), what do we have to do with it? We have never said that we will dislodge the government, there is no need for it. Let them respectfully run the government and win the hearts of people," he added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on August 16 granted sanction for prosecution of Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', giving a major jolt to the nearly 15 month old Congress government.

The Governor accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of activists Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

Ashoka termed it as "negligence" on the part of the government, as he hit back at the ruling Congress for targeting the Governor for sending back a number of bills. Stating that it is a routine practice, he asked the ministers and the government to give clarifications on the bills.

Noting that the Governor would have received complaints regarding bills from various quarters including the public, like in the case of the Urban Development Bill, also Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, Ashoka said the Governor has the power under the Constitution to seek clarification, and almost all the Governors have sent back bills seeking clarifications in the past.

"Even when the BJP government was in power, the then Governor H R Bharadwaj had sent back a number of bills. Did we blame Congress for it? It is a common practice....go and ask as to why the bill was sent back and give clarification. Respective department Ministers, Secretaries and Chief Secretary should give clarification regarding each bill and explain its benefits to the people, it is the duty of the government. Your mistake and you are blaming the Governor. Is it right?," he asked.

Deputy CM Shivakumar on Friday had claimed that the Governor had sent back 15 bills, yielding to pressure from the BJP. He also had hit out at Governor Gehlot accusing him of taking decisions based on what suited the BJP.

Rebuking Congress leaders and ministers for speaking against the Governor in a derogatory manner on the streets for granting prosecution sanction against the chief minister, Ashoka said, "without even considering that the Governor is from the Dalit community, his pictures were burnt...ministers in the Cabinet, also the chief minister have spoken disrespectfully about him."