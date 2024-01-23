Murmu pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

NEW DELHI: Marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects, highlighting his unwavering commitment to India's independence and his enduring impact on the nation's freedom struggle.

"I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude." President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valor).

In a tweet, Dhankhar wrote, "Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all."

Dhankhar further quoted Netaji's iconic words, "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom," emphasizing their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty and a reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

The Vice President concluded his tweet by stating, "May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first, and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

"Humble tribute to the great hero of the freedom struggle, leader of 'Azad Hind Fauj', 'Netaji' Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary! Tribute to the memories of national hero and revered 'Netaji' on 'Valour Day'!," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.