Murmu, Modi offer prayers at tribal sacred sites in Odisha's Pahadpur village

The president and the PM first visited Gosani Peeth, then walked to the Santhali and Ho Jaheras, where they planted saplings.

While Jaheras are sacred groves where tribal deities are worshipped, Gosani is associated with prayers offered to ancestors, said Damayanti Beshra, an Ol Chiki scholar.

"It was an unforgettable day for the tribals of Odisha. Both the President and the PM offered prayers at tribal sacred groves," Beshra said.

As part of the customary ritual, Murmu, Modi and members of their security detail were offered traditional Santhali garments before entering the Jahera, located amid trees.

The two leaders later visited a school established by Murmu in memory of her late husband and her two sons, Laxman and Sipun. Shyam Charan Murmu and the couple’s two sons died before Murmu became India's first tribal president in 2022.