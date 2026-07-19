Murmu embarks on 3-nation Europe tour to deepen ties with Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania to deepen India's ties with the three European countries across a range of sectors, including trade and technology, and to boost people-to-people ties.
The first leg of her tour begins with a visit to Moldova on Monday, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the Eastern European nation.
Shortly after her departure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted a message on X, saying, "President Droupadi Murmu embarks on state visits to the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania."
"This is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova and North Macedonia. The visit to Romania by the President of India is taking place after a gap of over three decades," it said.
Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and meet the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu. She is also scheduled to interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum, and meet with members of the Indian community.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations and Murmu's visit would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership.
"There is good scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and education," it said.
At the invitation of the President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Murmu will visit North Macedonia from July 21 to 22, becoming the first Indian president to travel to the country.
Murmu will hold bilateral talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova, meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, the President of the Assembly and also address the Assembly of North Macedonia.
She will also address the India-North Macedonia Business Forum. Both sides have a keen interest in deepening economic ties in priority sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, Information Technology, and IT-enabled Services.
"The visit will impart fresh momentum to India's relations with the three countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X on Sunday.
On Friday, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George told media persons that the three-nation visit reflects India's growing engagement with central and eastern Europe.
"It reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with the countries in the region. It also complements India's broader engagement with Europe and the strategic partnership with the European Union," George had said.
In the final leg of her tour, Murmu will visit Romania from July 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Nicușor Dan. It will be the first visit by an Indian president to Romania in more than three decades.
Murmu will meet President Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, President of the Senate, Mircea Abrudean, and President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, as well as members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address the India-Romania Business Forum, and interact with members of the Indian community.
The MEA said Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union, and with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the bilateral economic partnership will strengthen further in the coming years.
The state visit to the three nations reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries, along with New Delhi's engagement with the wider Eastern European region, it added.
Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year and expressed their strong support to India in the fight against terrorism.