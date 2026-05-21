Murder convict jumps parole and acts in Bollywood films; nabbed 12 years later in Gujarat

The crime branch arrested the convict, Hemant Modi (53), on Wednesday near a metro rail station in Ahmedabad, they said.

A case of murder and rioting was registered against Modi in Ahmedabad in 2005. In 2014, the Gujarat High Court granted him a 30-day parole. However, after he failed to surrender, the HC declared him a parole jumper in July that year, a release issued by the city crime branch said.

He was serving a sentence of life imprisonment in the Mehsana District Jail, it said.

After jumping parole, he changed his name and started working as a supporting actor, doing various roles in Hindi and Gujarati films, web series and plays in both the languages, it added.