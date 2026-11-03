Murasu weakens into cyclonic storm over South Coastal Andhra

Murasu moved north to northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph in the past six hours up to 2:30 pm today and weakened into a cyclonic storm over the same region, said the Met Department in an official release.

“Severe cyclonic storm Murasu weakened into a cyclonic storm over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh,” it said, adding that the weather system is located 40 km west to northwest of Bapatla, 60 km north of Ongole, 80 km southwest of Vijayawada, 120 km north of Kavali and 110 km west of Machilipatnam.

The maximum sustained wind speed was 80 to 90 kmph and gusting up to 100 kmph at 2:30 pm today.

“The cyclonic storm is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and weaken into a deep depression (wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph (and) gusting to 75 kmph) by midnight of today,” the weather department said.