Munger suffered the most during the Jungle Raj under 'Laalten' rule": PM Modi in Bihar

BIHAR: Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Muger has suffered the most during the "dark era" of "Jungle Raj" in Bihar under the RJD's rule.

He added that the Congress and RJD want to "loot" the wealth of the people and give it to their "special vote bank."

Addressing a public meeting in Munger, Bihar, PM Modi said, "There is an NDA model on one side and there is an INDI Alliance model on the other. INDI alliance model is appeasement (tushtikaran) and NDA's model is satisfaction (santushtikaran). We have to ensure that no one is left behind. We gave toilets, gas, electricity connections, and water facilities to our mothers and sisters. We gave free ration and free medical treatment."

"We never asked anyone about the religion or caste of the beneficiaries...anyone who is eligible will get the benefits. This is true secularism and true social justice," he added.

He further said that BJP has taken the state of Bihar out of the "dark era" of Jungle Raj and it is time for the state to undergo rapid progress.

"The world also thinks that the stronger the government in India, the world will also get the same strength... India's reputation has improved in the last 10 years, it is not because of Modi but because of the power of your one vote," PM Modi said.

"Munger has suffered the most during the Jungle Raj that took place during the dark era of 'Laalten' (lantern -- symbol of RJD). At that time, everyone wanted to migrate out of there. But, Nitish Kumar, JD(U) and BJP have taken Bihar out of that darkness. Now when India is progressing at a rapid pace, this is also the time for Bihar to grow strongly," he added.

Accusing the INDIA bloc of "appeasement", the Prime Minister said that the Congress party has set its eyes on the wealth of people and wants to conduct an x-ray, adding that it will seize more than half of the properties inherited by the people.

"The INDI alliance is using all its might for appeasement. The 'Shehzada' of Congress has said something which will bring a problem for everyone... He has said that a survey would be conducted for every family. The families have small properties and savings, women have some jewellery. The 'Stree Dhan' is considered sacred. Congress, which looted the country with corruption, has now set its eyes on your properties," PM Modi said.

"Congress wants to impose an inheritance tax. They say they will conduct an x-ray of every family. Today, you are able to pass on your properties to your children. But, Congress is planning...the guru of Shehzada (veiled jibe at Sam Pitroda) has said that they will seize more than half of your property. Now, two out of four-room houses, five acres out of 10-acre land, you will have to give to the government. The INDI alliance has come up with this dangerous plan," he added.

Slamming the RJD, the Prime Minister said that it also wants to "enjoy" this idea of Congress and that's why it is walking shoulder-to-shoulder on this scheme.

"During all this discussion, the RJD is silent because they also want to be a participant in its property and enjoy it...Through the Inheritance Tax, Congress and RJD will distribute your looted wealth to their special vote bank. The whole country is worried. Every youth and old parent is worried. The country is saying, 'Congress ki loot, Zindagi ke sath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi'...They will loot even after death. RJD is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the Congress in this scheme," PM Modi further said.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, as part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.