Mumbaikars to feel the pinch as milk prices jump by Rs 9 per litre ahead of festive season

The decision to increase the wholesale rate was taken at the bi-annual general body meeting of the MMPA, which supplies fresh buffalo milk through its network of dairies, neighbourhood retailers and farms.

The latest hike was the steepest in the history of the 70-year-old association. The previous increase was from Rs 91 to Rs 93 per litre in February, it was stated.

The move is likely to affect demand for milk, which generally rises by 35 to 40 per cent during festive and marriage seasons when large quantities of sweets are prepared at households and commercial establishments. It is also likely to increase the cost of milk-based drinks, chilled and frozen desserts and other dairy products.