Mumbai: Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniv

ByPTIPTI|26 Nov 2023 5:09 AM GMT
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais pays floral tributes to the bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. (ANI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

PTI

