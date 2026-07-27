Mumbai student protesters apologise to reporter they had booed

CHENNAI: In a positive turn of events, Zee News reporter Kapil Raut, who was booed and called a 'loser' by student protesters in Mumbai last week, was later met by the same protesters, who apologised to him after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post.
As seen in a viral video, the reporter was on duty and speaking to the camera when he was surrounded by students protesting against the NEET paper leak and booed and shunned. It was a show of the protesters' anger against mainstream broadcast media, which they accused of spreading hate and misinformation over the years.
The video garnered mixed reactions, with many condemning the students' actions, while some also argued that the media had contributed to this public distrust.
Following the resignation of Pradhan, a key demand of the Cockroach Janta Party-initiated protests across the country, the students met the reporter again and apologised to him. "You are one of us," the reporter told the students as they apologised. The students also lauded him for his patience and calm, as he had not retaliated during the incident.
Later, in a statement, Kapil Raut asked the students to not feel guilty about the incident and said it was all part of the game. He also congratulated the students for succeeding in their protest. "Congratulations to Gen Z and everyone who protested on the win," he said.