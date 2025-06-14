Mumbai police take custody of wanted drug peddler deported from UAE

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have taken the custody of Taher Salim Dola, an accused in the Sangli mephedrone manufacturing case, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured his deportation from UAE through Interpol channels, an official said on Saturday.

Taher allegedly operated a synthetic drug manufacturing factory in Sangli, from where 126.141 kg of mephedrone (MD), worth Rs 252 crore, was recovered during a raid, the official said.

Investigations revealed that Taher was operating the factory from abroad, and the CBI got a Red Notice published on November 25, 2024, through Interpol on the police's request, he said.

The official said that the NCB-Abu Dhabi informed the CBI on January 27 that Taher had been arrested in the UAE, following which an extradition request was sent to the UAE through the Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry by Mumbai Police.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the NCB-Abu Dhabi, brought Taher to India on Thursday, he said.

The official said he has been given in the custody of the Mumbai crime branch.