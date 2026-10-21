Mumbai Police issue notices to 24 'X' accounts over Sabeer Bhatia's documentary

The notices were issued on October 18, days after the documentary, allegedly containing false and disparaging claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, sparked a controversy.

The notices stated that cyber police had received a formal complaint alleging that multiple X handles had published highly objectionable content targeting a prominent business conglomerate.

The links mentioned in the notices directed to Bhatia's X account.

The content allegedly had false, misleading, and disparaging statements and allegations against the company, which were circulated without any factual or lawful basis, causing continuous harm to its reputation, goodwill and public image, the notices said.

The publication of such content violated platform guidelines and constituted offenses punishable under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

The notices asked the platform and account holders to urgently review the objectionable posts and remove or disable access to the content.

While several account holders complied by deleting the video clips, others publicly shared copies of the police notice on their handles, alleging overreach and terming the action as unjust.

“Mumbai Police asked me to take down certain highly objectionable tweets. I have complied and removed them,” Bhatia, the Indian-American entrepreneur who co-founded the first free web-based email service Hotmail.com in 1996, said on X.