Begin typing your search...

Mumbai metro line 1 operations to be temporarily suspended from 6 PM on May 15

Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One said. The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow to be held in Ghatkopar area in the evening.

ByPTIPTI|15 May 2024 11:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-15 11:31:09.0  )
Mumbai metro line 1 operations to be temporarily suspended from 6 PM on May 15
X

Mumbai Metro

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations in Mumbai from 6 pm on Wednesday till further notice due to security reasons, authorities said.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One said. The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow to be held in Ghatkopar area in the evening.

The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service provides a major connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs.

More than three lakh commuters use the Metro services daily.

Mumbai MetroGhatkoparSecurity reasonsCommutersJourney planningNarendra ModiRoadshow
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X