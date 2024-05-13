Mumbai cops seize drugs worth Rs 104 crore in Raj

JODHPUR (RAJASTHAN): The Mumbai police on Sunday raided a drugs factory operating under the guise of a service centre in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and seized narcotics worth Rs 104 crore, officials said.

Four people, including operator Bharmal Jat (40), were arrested. The Mumbai police received an input that the drugs being supplied in the city had a connection with Jodhpur. It also received information about a factory on the Guda Road route from Mogra.

A team raided the factory and found stock worth over Rs 104 crore.

