Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India, an official said.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.