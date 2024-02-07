Begin typing your search...

Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

ByPTIPTI|7 Feb 2024 2:02 AM GMT
Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India
X

 Gateway of India

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India, an official said.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.

NationMumbai PoliceGateway of IndiaPakistani terroriststrio hailsea route
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X