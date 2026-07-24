Mumbai cop shunted after video shows him threatening to plant drugs on student protesters

The incident sparked a fierce political backlash, with the Congress accusing the state government of indulging in "hooliganism in khaki" to crush democratic dissent.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, condemned the policeman's act, calling it "completely wrong". He added that immediate action has been taken against him and the matter is being investigated.

In the widely shared 25-second clip, a police driver is seen telling two detained youths that they would face fabricated drug cases if they participated in further protests.