Mumbai building fire: 33 people including 2 newborns rescued

MUMBAI: Thirty-three people, including two newborns, were rescued from a building in Andheri East after a fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Saturday Morning. A short circuit is suspected as the main reason behind the fire.

The fire tenders reached the spot and managed to extinguish the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported, officials reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway.