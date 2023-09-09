Begin typing your search...

Mumbai building fire: 33 people including 2 newborns rescued

According to the officials, the incident took place on Saturday Morning

ByANIANI|9 Sep 2023 9:09 AM GMT
Mumbai building fire: 33 people including 2 newborns rescued
Representative Image (Photo/IANS)

MUMBAI: Thirty-three people, including two newborns, were rescued from a building in Andheri East after a fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Saturday Morning. A short circuit is suspected as the main reason behind the fire.

The fire tenders reached the spot and managed to extinguish the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported, officials reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

NationnewbornsAndheri East assembly bypollInvestigationOfficials
ANI

