Mumbai BMW accident: Law equal for all, no one will be spared, says CM Shinde

NAGPUR: The law is equal for everyone and its implementation will not be different in the accident that took place on Sunday in Mumbai involving a BMW car and in which a woman was killed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45) died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband Pradip was hit by a BMW car in the early hours of Sunday on the arterial Annie Besant road in Worli, a police official said. The car's driver Rajesh Shah and one more occupant have been booked and detained.

Asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."

"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

The case comes less than two months after the May 19 Porsche accident case in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle.

The case hit national headlines after the boy was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and the Pune police uncovered an effort allegedly involving the accused's parents and doctors of Sassoon Hospital to switch blood samples to nullify alcohol tests and also force the family driver take blame for the crash.