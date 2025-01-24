Mumbai and Ahmedabad to welcome Emirates’ Airbus A350 from Republic Day

CHENNAI: Emirates, the Dubai-based flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the addition of Airbus A350 operations to Indian cities Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The services will commence on Indian Republic Day, January 26, and will be an expansion of the airline's existing three A350 routes from Dubai to Edinburgh, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Emirates currently serves nine destinations in India. The destinations are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram using its Boeing 777 fleet.

Additionally, the flagship Airbus A380 of Emirates is deployed on routes to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The Airbus A350 features Emirates’ latest interiors, along with industry-first technologies and innovations.

Emirates’ A350 services to both Mumbai and Ahmedabad will operate daily as follows:

Mumbai: EK 502 departs Dubai at 1.15 pm, arriving in Mumbai at 5.50 pm. The return flight, EK 503 leaves Mumbai at 7.20 pm, arriving in Dubai at 9.05 pm.

Ahmedabad: EK 538 will depart Dubai at 10.50 pm, arriving in Ahmedabad at 2.55 am (next day). EK539 will depart Ahmedabad at 4.25 am to arrive back in Dubai at 6.15 am.

Interestingly, Mumbai will now have all three types of Emirates aircraft, Boeing 777, Airbus A380, and A350 operating on its routes.

To book tickets: https://www.emirates.com/in/english/