Multiple vehicle collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, two drivers burnt alive

Police are also trying to establish contact at the owner’s address in Punjab. According to police, the Lucknow-registered pickup vehicle was also found damaged at the spot, but no goods or occupants were found in it.

Locals informed police that three persons travelling in the pickup fled the scene shortly after the accident.

The officer said the front portions of both the truck and the trailer were badly damaged, with their cabins completely destroyed in the fire.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and further investigation is underway, police said.