Multiple entry Schengen visa as EU eases norms

NEW DELHI: Frequent Indian travellers to Europe will now be able to apply for multiple entry Schengen visa of up to five years, with the European Commission effecting certain changes in existing rules.

European Union’s ambassador to India Herve Delphin described the new visa regime as another step towards enhancing people-to-people contact.

“The new EU adopted rules on issuing of multiple entry visas to Indians are more favourable than the standard rules of the visa code that applied to date,” a readout from the European Union said.