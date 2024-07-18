Muharram observed with tazia processions, 3 in UP electrocuted to death

NEW DELHI: Muslims took out tazia processions across the country and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram -- the martyrdom of Imam Hussain -- on Wednesday, even as three people were killed and more than 20 others injured as tazias came in contact with high-tension wires.



In Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of Shia mourners took out Ashura procession in Srinagar to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The procession started from Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar area of the city and culminated at Zadibal Imambara, as the chest-beating and wailing mourners passed through the city roads.

Adequate arrangements were made for ensuring incident-free observance of Muharram, officials said.

On Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD with mourning rituals.

Usually dressed in black, members from Shia community take out parade through streets beating their chests and chanting, while some enact the suffering of Hussain by flagellating themselves with chains, ropes, etc. Sunnis observe fast and offer prayers. Tazia is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain.

On Wednesday, elaborate security arrangements were made in states across the country to avoid any untoward incident.

In Uttar Pradesh, three people, including a minor, were electrocuted to death and nearly 10 suffered burn injuries in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out in Gonda, Pratapgarh, and Sant Kabir Nagar districts, police said.

In Kannauj and Ballia districts, a child died and 18 people were injured in separate incidents of roof collapse when people gathered to watch the Muharram processions.

In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained burn injuries in separate processions.

In another incident in Telianpurwa village of the Itiathok area, four people were electrocuted when a tazia touched an overhead power cable. Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad, and Munni Devi were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, police said.

Electrocution killed one and injured three in Bhatpur village in the Khalilabad Police Station area. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 24, a native of Bhatpar village.

In Kannauj, a child died and 14 were injured when the roof of a house collapsed on the people gathered to watch the Muharram procession in an area under the Sakrava police station jurisdiction.

In Ballia's Bharatpur Chhapra village, four children were injured when the roof they were standing on and watching the procession collapsed.

In Bahraich, an interfaith clash broke out over route of the tazia procession. Four people were injured in the incident that took place in Sanchauli village of Payagpur area, an officer said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha, the fight erupted when some people removed the wicket fence in a farmer's field to make way for the procession.

BJP MLA from Payagpur Subhash Tripathi identified three of the four wounded as Prem Chand Gautam, Pradeep, and Shubham.

In the national capital, tazia processions were taken out in several areas, including east, northeast, and northwest districts.

Due to the processions, traffic was also affected in several places in the city, including at Parliament Street, Rohtak Road, and NH-48.

In Bihar's Araria, At least 14 people were injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Pipra Bijwara area, police said.

The incident took place as the procession was passing through an open field when a portion of the tazia came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, they said, adding all the injured were part of the procession.

“While eight persons, who are seriously injured, have been admitted to the Araria district hospital, the rest were discharged after giving necessary medical care,” a police statement said.

Three persons suffered minor injuries in a clash among participants of a Muharram procession over performing stunts in Bihar’s Munger district, a police officer said.

A similar clash was also reported from Sitamarhi during Muharram processions, but no body was injured in the incident.

“People of two akharas - both part of the procession - clashed with each other over performing stunts. They also pelted each other with stones in which three persons suffered minor injuries,” Munger Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood told PTI.

Security personnel present there immediately brought the situation under control, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against unknown persons for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Simrahi Bazar area of Bihar’s Supaul district, police said.

This is the third such incident in the last five days in the state. Earlier, similar incidents were reported from Nawada on July 15 and Darbhanga on July 13.

In Jharkhand, police have launched an investigation after videos purportedly showing some youths waving Palestinian flags during a Muharram procession in Dumka district surfaced online on Wednesday, an official said.

"These videos are being circulated on social media platforms. We are investigating these videos. We will take action if they are genuine," Sub Divisional Police Officer of Dumka, Vijay Kumar Mahto, told PTI.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi shared one such video on X and demanded strict action against such people with "Talibani mentality".

In Hyderabad, a Muharram procession was taken out amid tight security arrangements.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and city Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy offered 'Dhatti' at Charminar, a police release said.

On the occasion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to follow the path of peace and prosperity, stating that Muharram teaches not to compromise with injustice.

"Holy Muharram teaches not to compromise with injustice. Let us all move forward on the path of peace and prosperity," Banerjee posted on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Muharram marks the struggle against oppression and injustice.

"A symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice, the holy day inspires deep reflection and mourning," Khandu posted on X.