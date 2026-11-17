"When you are an outsider, you often feel that you are not like the others. You feel that you are constantly being watched. If you make a mistake, use a wrong word, or do something incorrectly, you become conscious of it," she noted.

"My first feeling of belonging was when I first visited Rajivji's constituency (Amethi in Uttar Pradesh)," she said, recalling how people there were more natural, upfront and frank and did not care if she was a foreigner.

"They treated me as one of them. So that was my first experience and when we won the (Lok Sabha) election in 2004, I felt like I was accepted," Gandhi said.

She said the book is not just about the experience of a woman who came from Italy, but also about the experiences of many Indian women who, after marriage, have to unite with the family into which they get married and that is why she chose the word "belonging" as the title.

The Congress leader urged youngsters to join politics and said "they know more than us".

"I feel that more and more young people should come forward and join politics. We have just seen an example of young people coming together to demand their rights. That was a most encouraging moment.

"I think that rather than advising them, we should take their advice because they are the future of our country," she said.

The Congress leader said she was "terrified" of Indira Gandhi and took time to start calling her "mummy", but shared a close bond with her later on. She also recalled the former prime minister's anger and how Rajiv and his brother, Sanjay, would be stunned and "wait for the storm to blow".

"Slowly, as I got to know her better, I started calling her Ma, but it took time. Gradually, I got to know her. I could even discuss personal matters and issues with her, something I would never have dared to discuss with my own father or even my mother," she noted.

She said Indira Gandhi's discipline, courage and determination are the main qualities that have stayed with her.

"I was very against my husband joining politics. I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling to do. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now," she said during the interaction with a HarperCollins executive at the book launch at ITC Maurya here.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP leader Amarinder Singh were among those who attended the book launch.

The book was released last Tuesday to a lot of enthusiasm from readers as they were lining up at prominent bookstores to pick up copies of the memoir while many were ordering it online.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress chief ministers D K Shivakumar (Karnataka), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and V D Satheesan (Kerala), besides several senior Congress leaders attended the event.