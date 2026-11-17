NEW DELHI: Much has been written about the Gandhi family that is unreal and the untruths spread about her family members needed to be dispelled, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Monday while citing the reasons for penning her memoir.
"Belonging: A journey of Love", written by Sonia Gandhi, was formally launched by her with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, standing by her side at a function here in the presence of several leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and top leaders of the party, besides Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
Speaking at the launch, Sonia Gandhi said she is overwhelmed by the love and response she has got for her book, which publisher HarperCollins said is already a bestseller with two lakh copies sold in the first week itself.
Sharing her feelings, Sonia Gandhi said she was devastated after the death of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and later, that of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, and it was her children, Rahul and Priyanka, who took care of her.
"Both my son and my daughter really came to my rescue. I became the child and they became the parents because I was totally devastated and in a daze," she said, recalling the difficult period.
She also recalled how Rahul and Priyanka were not allowed to go out when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister and how Rahul later had to change his name while studying abroad because of the security threat, but Priyanka stayed behind to take care of her.
She said the portions that she found difficult to write were about the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
Recalling her bond with Rajiv Gandhi, she acknowledged that her romance with him was "magical" and once she started writing, she could easily recollect her thoughts about her youth ever since she met her future husband in Cambridge.
"One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. Stories and untruths are woven around you and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth.
"I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story too," Sonia Gandhi said on deciding to write her memoir.
On her ability to recall, she said, "I have never kept a diary, a big mistake. Not when I was growing up and even less so during my political career."
Asked why she decided to write the book, the former Congress chief said, "I have always been very reticent about disclosing my inner feelings and what I feel about things, people and places."
"So I sort of brushed it aside. But then, slowly, at the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka, and a dear friend of mine, Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented. I said, 'Okay, let's write this story'. And so I did," she said.
She said even though it was a bit difficult in the beginning, once she started, "the dam kind of burst".
"And so everything came flooding back -- my younger days, my meeting with my future husband," she quipped.
On being asked about the book title, the former Congress chief said, "belonging" is a word that comes up again and again in the book and "it is about how hard I tried to belong".
"When you are an outsider, you often feel that you are not like the others. You feel that you are constantly being watched. If you make a mistake, use a wrong word, or do something incorrectly, you become conscious of it," she noted.
"My first feeling of belonging was when I first visited Rajivji's constituency (Amethi in Uttar Pradesh)," she said, recalling how people there were more natural, upfront and frank and did not care if she was a foreigner.
"They treated me as one of them. So that was my first experience and when we won the (Lok Sabha) election in 2004, I felt like I was accepted," Gandhi said.
She said the book is not just about the experience of a woman who came from Italy, but also about the experiences of many Indian women who, after marriage, have to unite with the family into which they get married and that is why she chose the word "belonging" as the title.
The Congress leader urged youngsters to join politics and said "they know more than us".
"I feel that more and more young people should come forward and join politics. We have just seen an example of young people coming together to demand their rights. That was a most encouraging moment.
"I think that rather than advising them, we should take their advice because they are the future of our country," she said.
The Congress leader said she was "terrified" of Indira Gandhi and took time to start calling her "mummy", but shared a close bond with her later on. She also recalled the former prime minister's anger and how Rajiv and his brother, Sanjay, would be stunned and "wait for the storm to blow".
"Slowly, as I got to know her better, I started calling her Ma, but it took time. Gradually, I got to know her. I could even discuss personal matters and issues with her, something I would never have dared to discuss with my own father or even my mother," she noted.
She said Indira Gandhi's discipline, courage and determination are the main qualities that have stayed with her.
"I was very against my husband joining politics. I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling to do. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now," she said during the interaction with a HarperCollins executive at the book launch at ITC Maurya here.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP leader Amarinder Singh were among those who attended the book launch.
The book was released last Tuesday to a lot of enthusiasm from readers as they were lining up at prominent bookstores to pick up copies of the memoir while many were ordering it online.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress chief ministers D K Shivakumar (Karnataka), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and V D Satheesan (Kerala), besides several senior Congress leaders attended the event.