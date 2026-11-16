Much was written about my family which wasn't true, wanted to share my feelings: Sonia

Talking about critics, Gandhi said some reactions online were on the nasty side while some were genuine.

On why she wrote the book, Sonia Gandhi said her friends kept telling her that she must write her own story.

"I have been reticent to tell my inner feelings, but on the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka and Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented," Sonia Gandhi said.

"At the beginning, it was difficult, but once I started the dam burst," she said.

"One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family," he said.

Sonia Gandhi said she had never kept a diary, either when she was growing up or in her political career, and most of the things in the book were from her memory.