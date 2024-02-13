MSP law cannot be brought in a hurry farmers should come forward for talks with govt Arjun Munda

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders and urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

In an interview with PTI, Munda also cautioned the protesting farmers to be "aware and alert" about some elements which could defame their protest for political benefits.

Munda is part of the ministerial delegation that held two rounds of discussion with the farmers' groups, including Samyuka Kisan Morcha (non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, to resolve their concerns.

However, as the talks remained inconclusive, farmers' groups have started their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.

"In the two rounds of discussions, we agreed to many of their demands. But there was no agreement on certain issues. The talks are still on," Munda said.