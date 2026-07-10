Mr judicial servant. I order you... How litigant shocked SC judges, got himself forcibly removed

"You are ordering me? You are ordering us?" asked a visibly surprised Justice Viswanathan.

"That is all from my side. Everything is on record," the litigant said and hurled an unparliamentary abuse before allegedly throwing his case papers into the air.

A security person immediately intervened, overpowered and removed him from the courtroom, allowing the proceedings to continue.

No immediate order regarding the incident has been passed in the open court so far.