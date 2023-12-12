MP: Yadav the chosen one, Chouhan eased out

BHOPAL: Springing a surprise yet again, the BJP on Monday picked three-time MLA Mohan Yadav, the 58-year-old OBC face of the party who held the Higher Education portfolio in the outgoing cabinet, as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

This is the second State after Chhattisgarh where the Centre-ruling party chose to go with a new face instead of sticking to the most high-profile leader – in this case, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who served as Chief Minister for four consecutive terms.

After Yadav was elected as the leader of the legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday, caretaker chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately met Governor Mangubhai Patel and tendered his resignation.

Later, accompanied by Chouhan, State party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers, CM-designate Yadav met the Governor and staked claim to form the next government. The party’s choices in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have triggered speculations about the political future of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

The BJP has named its senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar as the new Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The State will also have two deputy chief ministers — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.