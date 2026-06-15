MP train tragedy: Loco pilot, victims couldn't see each other due to sharp curve, say officials

A 4-year-old boy and three women were killed when they jumped off the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express in panic following a false fire alarm and emergency chain pulling and were run over by the Patalkot Express on the adjacent tracks in Morena district on Sunday, as per officials.

"There is a big curve. The passengers standing on an adjacent track and the loco pilot of the approaching train could not spot each other in time," North Central Railway's Jhansi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anirudh Kumar told PTI over the phone on Monday.

"The loco pilot of the Patalkot Express applied brakes after noticing people on the tracks, but by then it was too late," Kumar said, citing the near-spot circumstances.