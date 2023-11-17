MP polls: Violence reported from Chambal region, candidates confined as security measure

BHOPAL: Incidents of violence were reported from several parts of the state during the single-phase Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, with the Chambal region remaining in the news throughout the day for clashes.

Violent clashes, including firing and stone pelting, between the supporters of different political parties were reported from the Morna and Bhind districts of the region.

Two rival groups indulged in a violent clash in which stones were pelted at each other. A video of stone pelting also surfaced on social media. In another incident, a person suffered a bullet injury after a scuffle broke out between the supporters of two political parties in the Dhimni Assembly constituency in Morena district.

As per reports, the violence occurred at polling booths 147-148 at Mirghan village in Dhimni.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from Dhimni against sitting Congress MLA Arvind Tomar.

At Sumawali Assembly constituency in Morena district, the candidates of all three major parties -- sitting Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah, BJP’s Adal Singh Kasana, and BSP’s Kuldeep Sikarwar -- were brought to the Morena police lines as part of security measures.

Incidents of firing and stone pelting were also reported from adjoining Bhind district. The tense situation there prompted the local administration to confine the candidates of all three major parties as part of security measures.

Senior Congress leader Govind Singh, who is contesting from Lahar in Bhind district, along with the candidates of BJP and BSP were confined at the circuit house for hours.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla from Mehgaon in Bhind district was reportedly injured during a stone pelting incident.

“Stones were pelted outside a polling station in Manhad village. We are trying to find out what exactly happened,” ADM R.K. Khatri told mediapersons.