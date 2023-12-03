MP polls: Union minister Tomar wins from Dimani

BHOPAL: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 24,461 votes in Dimani in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.



Tomar is among the three Union ministers who were fielded in the Assembly polls by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tomar held different posts before becoming the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1991.

In 1998 and 2003, Tomar was elected from Gwalior Assembly seat and became a cabinet minister in the state government.

He was appointed the state BJP president in 2006 and was on the post again between 2012 and 2014.

Tomar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena in 2008 and again from Gwalior in 2014 and was made a minister in the Narendra Modi government.

He won the general elections in 2019 from Morena and was once again made a minister at the Centre.