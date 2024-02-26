MP on fast track of development under 'double-engine' govt: CM Yadav

SEHORE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the state is on the fast track of development under the “double-engine” government, of the BJP at the Centre and in MP.

His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 544 stations across the Indian Railways, including 33 in MP.



Welfare schemes are being run for women, young people and the poor. Industry expansion was taken place and employment opportunities have increased in MP, Yadav said addressing a function at Sehore station, which will also be redeveloped with more than Rs 22 crore.

“Modern amenities available at railway stations abroad are now present at our stations. MP is getting new railway projects,” he said.

“Under the double-engine government, the state is running speedily on the track of development,” Yadav said.



He said 33 railway stations are being re-developed in MP under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.



“I thank the prime minister and the railway minister on behalf of the people of MP,” Yadav said.



PM Modi on Monday virtually launched more than 2,000 rail infrastructure projects of about Rs 41,000 crore and said India now dreams big and works day and night to fulfil its dreams.



The 33 stations to be redeveloped in Madhya Pradesh include Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore, Khandwa, Bina, Datia, Seoni and Balaghat, a release said.

These stations will act as ‘city centres’, integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, inter modal connectivity, kids play area, kiosks, food courts, among other things, it said.



They will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, it added.

