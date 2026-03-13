After Kumbh Mela girl's marriage to Muslim man, her father seeks MP CM's help to bring her home

Monalisa Bhonsle (18), from Maheshwar town here and part of the nomadic Pardhi community, got married to Farman Khan on Wednesday at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of some Kerala ministers.

Speaking to reporters here after returning from Kerala, her father Jayasingh Bhonsle said Monalisa has become a victim of "love jihad". It is a term used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

"My daughter has earned name across the country. I request Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure Monalisa is brought back to MP safely. She has been trapped deceitfully by a Muslim youth, Farman Khan. It is a case of love jihad," Jayasingh told reporters.